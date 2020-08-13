Baldemar Diaz Jr. "Balde" 58, passed away August 11, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born November 6, 1961 in Amarillo, Texas to Baldemar Diaz Sr. and Olga Arta Diaz. Balde worked for San Diego Tortilla Factory for many years. Balde loved his job and took pride in all that he did. He enjoyed traveling a lot and being around the water. Balde also enjoyed watching the news and was up to date with his current events. He will be remembered for his love and kind nature, his love for BBQ and a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by her brother, Ilmar Diaz; and his grandparents, Uvalde and Antonia Diaz.



He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Diaz of Alice; his father, Baldemar Diaz Sr. of Rio Grande City; his mother, Olga Diaz of Rio Grande City; his children, Sergio Diaz of Rio Grande City, Baldemar Diaz III (Yolanda) of Dallas, Anthony Diaz (Mirna) of Rio Grande City, Antonia Diaz of Rio Grande City, and Edgar Diaz of Rio Grande City; step-children, Joshua Lerma (Stacey) of San Diego and Rosalinda Lerma of Alice; one grandson whom he raised as a son, Lucas Annex of Alice; two sisters, Doris Diaz of Rio Grande City and San Juanita Corona (Eleazar) of Rio Grande City; two brothers, Gabriel Diaz of Rio Grande City and Jesse Diaz (Anna) of Rio Grande City; seven grandchildren; four step grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel B from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 5 p.m. that evening. Services will conclude that evening.



A sincere thank you to Orlando and Rudy Lazos for the time he spent at his job.



