ROBSTOWN - Baldemar "Balde" Ramirez, 77, passed away August 4, 2020. He was born April 6, 1943 in Benavides, Texas to Refugio Ramirez and Paula Garza Ramirez. Balde played the bass for various bands and helped out many musicians. He was known to stay busy doing things around the house and enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren.



Balde was preceded in death by his parents, Refugio and Paula Ramirez; his brothers, Hector Ramirez and Abel Ramirez and sister, Maria Elena Villanueva.



Balde leaves behind to cherish his memories, Paula V. Ramirez of Banquete, Texas; sons, Baldemar (Christina) Ramirez Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas, Jesse Ramirez of Banquete, Texas and Daniel (Fabiola) Ramirez of Robstown, Texas; sister Emma Guerra of Banquete, Texas; grandchildren, Sebastian Ramirez, Benjamin Ramirez, Rylee Ramirez and Dominic Ramirez. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.



Visitation will begin Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service to begin at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Banquete Bennett Cemetery.



Serving as pallbearers will be Baldemar Ramirez Jr., Jesse Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez, Sebastian Ramirez, Benjamin Ramirez, Nick Ramirez, Jesse Guerra, Rylee Ramirez, and Dominic Ramirez.



Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.

