Barbara Rivera Cardenas age 58 Died on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born to Oscar and Lupita Gonzalez Rivera in Alice, Texas on April 4, 1961. She was a retired beautician, she made a friend in anyone she met, enjoyed watching football in her free time, and loved her family early. She will be missed immensely. She was preceded in death by her step father: Romulo O. Gonzalez, her biological father: Oscar Rivera, her husband Daniel Cardenas. Survivors: 4 children: Jaime (Tanya) Gonzalez of Alice, Tx. Maricela Cardenas of Alice, Tx. Melissa Caradenas of Alice, Tx. Lace (Christopher Vargas) Jaramillo of Kingsville, Tx. mother: Lupita Gonzalez of Alice, Tx. brother: Romulo Gonzalez Jr. of Aice, Tx. sisters: Elizabeth (Steve) Trejo of Katy, Tx. Cynthia (Joe) Hinojosa of Alice, Tx. 12 grandchildren niece: Clarissa Guerrero, nephew: Jose Oscar Hinojosa Memorial Graveside Services are scheduled of Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 10AM at the New Collins Cemetery in Alice, Tx. Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, Tx.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2020