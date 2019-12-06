|
Barbara Sue Thomas Deaver, loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on December 15th, 2017, age 67, at the home she shared with her daughter, Alyssa Snelling, who was also her care provider. She had been able to spend Thanksgiving with all 4 of her kids and 7 out of 8 of her grandchildren (one had the flu), which was such a blessing. She was born on June 19, 1950 in Brownwood, TX to Hilrie & Elizabeth Thomas, and had 2 brothers, Jerry & Robert.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jerry.
Barbara is survived by her 4 children, Warren Sherman of Austin, TX, Scott (Jody) Sherman of Tuscon, AZ, Mandy (Michael) Schroeder of White Oak, TX and Alyssa (Justin) Snelling of Alice, TX, as well as 8 grandchildren Brittney, Bailey, Emily, Brooklynn, Tyler, Cash, Andrew & Brinnlee, who she adored.
Barbara was always the epitome of grace. She had a way with words and could make the dimmest of situations seem brighter. She had a sense of humor and wittiness that even until the very last days, never faltered. She was known for her kind heart and was just as sweet, supportive, and full of joy right up to the end of her life. She truly made everything more colorful. Barbara was a light in so many lives. She would give anyone the shirt off her back and go out of her way to help a friend in need. She touched the heart of everyone that met her and she is missed every single day.
Services were in trusted to Trevino Funeral Home – Alice, TX.
