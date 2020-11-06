Beatrice Chioma Nwosu, 67, went to be with our Lord on October 23, 2020. She was born on December 01, 1952 in Umuakwu Umuemela, Abia State, Nigeria to Sam and Mary Abengowe. She was a strong and caring daughter, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Beatrice attended elementary school at St. James Primary school Umuakwu, now called Umuakwu Primary Central School. She spent six years at this primary school, and then joined her father in Aba. She lived with him and gained employment with Aba Textile Mill. There she was trained as a designer in the company. It was in the above-mentioned company that she met her late husband – James Joseph Nwosu, and they were married on December 24, 1975. It was at this time that she moved to Kaduna, Kaduna State to be with her husband, who at the time was working at the Peugeot Motors Assembly Plant and going to school at the Kaduna State Polytechnic. In 1976, Beatrice had her first son, Collins, and relocated to Kano, Kano State, Nigeria. Following this time, Beatrice moved to the USA to join her husband in 1977, who had already been living in the States. During their initial stay in the States, James and Beatrice lived in Kingsville, Texas and they eventually settled in Alice, TX while both she and her husband worked and attended school. It was during this time, she had her next two sons, Justin and Kenneth, in 1980 and 1982, respectively. She obtained her Cosmetology Associate's degree from Bee County College – the current Coastal Bend College, Beeville. While pregnant during late 1987, Beatrice returned to Nigeria with her three boys and there she had her 4th son, Brian, in 1988. While in Nigeria with her four sons, she opened her own hair salon business and later became the Bursar at St. Grace Anglican Church in the Federal Housing Estate in Aba. Beatrice also ran a restaurant that she used in supporting her sons while in Nigeria. Beatrice also owned a couple of vehicles that she used to bring in extra income as local transportation taxis.
While living in Nigeria, Beatrice was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis. Following becoming a US citizen, her husband filed for his family to join him once again in the States and the family was reunited in 2000. Following the move, she began treatment for Myasthenia Gravis, and learned to manage her condition while living with her reunited family. Her husband, James, passed away later that year in 2000. Beatrice continued on raising her four sons, and was an active member of the Episcopal Church of Advent. She worked at the local Stripes for quite some time until her condition made it impossible for her to work.
Beatrice is preceded in death by her husband, James Joseph Nwosu; her father, Samuel Nwabaghilogu Nwaokiriki Abengowe; her mother, Mary Abaguru Abengowe; her sister, Evelyn Adanma Saturday Ajaegbu; and her brother, Chidi Samuel Abengowe.
She is survived by her sons, Collins Nwosu, Justin Nwosu, Kenneth Nwosu and Brian Nwosu; her grandchildren, Conrad Nwosu, Terrance Nwosu, Deja Nwosu and Delijah Nwosu; her sisters, Senior Mother Rose (De Batty) Nwannekaenyi Ozuruigbo, Lady Ugoma Josephine (Ahuama) Emerole, Deaconess Ukachi Joy (Daniel) Isaac, Lady Oluchi Victoria (Augustine) Eduoh and Onyekachi Edith (Benjamin) Nwosu. She will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives, and friends.
A wake/visitation will be held from 4pm to 9pm on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at the Trevino Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at Trevino Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Texas. Services will immediately follow at the Alice Fraternal Cemetery.
Facial masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral services due to the current pandemic.
