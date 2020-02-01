|
Beatrice "Bea" Z. Tijerina, formerly of Kenedy, was born July 29, 1944 in Three Rivers, Texas to Seledonio Zepeda Sr. and Anita Ramirez Zepeda passed away surrounded by family on January 30, 2020 at the age of 75 at her residence in San Antonio. She is preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law: Josefina Perez, her son: Ruben A. Tijerina Jr., her brother: Seledonio "Shorty" Zepeda Jr.; and her sister: Esperanza "Hope" Zepeda Pinon. Survivors include her husband: Ruben P. Tijerina, Sr., her daughter: Missy (Tom) Messmer of Fort Mojave, AZ; sons: Robert A. (Suzette) Tijerina of San Antonio,TXand Randy A. Tijerina of San Antonio,TX; sisters and brothers: Connie (Ruben) Olivio of Alice,TX Rose "Bambi" (Roger) Garza of Kingsville,TX and Sally Moncevais of Alice,TX, Felix "Boy" R. (Cookie) Zepeda of Alice,TX, Bobby (Gloria) Zepeda of Kenedy,TX, Ralph (Ginny) Zepeda of Alice,TX, Rey (Karen) Zepeda of Alice,TX, Michael J. (Rhonda) Zepeda, of San Antonio,TX, Stephen Zepeda of San Antonio,TX and William (Jennifer) Zepeda of San Antonio,TX; 9 grandchildren to include: Olivia I. Tijerina, Robert "Andres"Tijerina II, J.M. Pollard, Randi Pollard, and Cody Ferguson; one great granddaughter: Avery Pollard; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2020 from 4:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services services Thursday, January 6, 2020 at 9:30a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment in Loma Alta Cemetery. Pallbearers: Robert A. Tijerina, Robert " Andres" Tijerina II, Randy A. Tijerina, Rollie Zepeda, Ralph Zepeda, Rey Zepeda, Stephen Zepeda, WIlliam Zepeda, and Michael Zepeda.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020