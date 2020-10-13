

Beatriz Hernandez, age 91, passed away October 11, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born November 29, 1928 in Kenedy, Texas to Calixtro and Anita Hinojosa. Beatrice was an exceptional mother of seven children, and she was the shining star in their eyes. Her children were her greatest love, until she was blessed with grandchildren and great grandchildren, all thirty-nine of them. Despite her rather large family she always found time for everyone. As for anyone that would visit her home, you knew you were always going to receive a warm welcome and there would always be lots of laughter during your visit. While her family grieves her loss, they are consoled by knowing that she is in a beautiful place with her family and especially her daughter Sandy. There they are all playing cards, bingo, enjoying and arguing about football and baseball. Beatrice will forever be remembered for her unconditional love of her family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Calixtro and Anita Hinojosa; one daughter, Sandra Kay Breazeale; and her siblings, Reynaldo Hinojosa, Senovia Perez, Maria Hinojosa, Lupe Hinojosa, Petra Naranjo, Anita Hernandez, Benito Hinojosa and Eloisa Ramon.

She is survived by three sons, Carlos A. Hernandez (Yolanda) of Alice, Adan Hernandez Jr. (Sarah) of San Antonio, and Ricardo Hernandez (Sally) of Alice; three daughters, Diana Stubbs (John) of Canyon City, Colorado, Linda Ann Garcia (Lupe Jr.) of Alice, and Rebecca Villarreal (Amadeo) of Penitas; son in law, Charles Breazeale of Conroe; 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9 till 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mathew Hernandez, Sean Christopher Cantu, Rene Hernandez, John Hernandez, Danny Rodriguez, Marco Villarreal, Gabriel Cantu and Rafael Aristeo Curiel. Honorary pallbearers will be Ernesto Hernandez and Ruben Trevino.

The rosary and mass will be livestreamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Masks are required upon entering all facilities and during all services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

