Belia Salas Garza, 83, went home to be with our Lord on May 14, 2020, succumbing to a hard-fought, long-term illness that never once diminished her light or love for others. The heart and soul to four generations of her family, she was surrounded by numerous loved ones in the end. She will always be remembered for her strength, warmth, grace and open heart, as a faith-filled and Godly mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. She never met a stranger, making everyone she came across feel as if they were valued and cherished. Belia was born on August 14, 1936, in the community of Salas Ranch in Concepcion, TX, to Aristeo and Petra Perez Salas. She graduated from Benavides High School in 1953, where she played basketball her junior & senior years. Upon graduating, she embarked on her career as a clerk at Central Drug Pharmacy in Rio Grande City, TX, where she met her husband, Leo R. Garza. After three years of courtship, they married on October 20, 1957. They soon settled in Alice, where they shared three children and built a life steeped in faith. The St. Joseph Catholic Church community was integral to Belia's being, as she thrived on a greater calling to help others. She touched countless lives through a variety of ministries, serving as a Lector, Sacristan, Eucharistic Minister and member of the choir at St. Joseph. Taking great pride in fostering the Catholic faith in youth, Belia also taught CCD for 15 years and worked as a paraprofessional at St. Joseph School for many years. A champion of social justice, Belia was also proud of her ministry work to share gospel and fellowship at the state prison in San Diego. Belia's work ethic never wavered through the years. She was a teller at Alice National Bank for many years and retired from Texas Child Protective Services in 2015, after working 27 years as a Human Services Technician who advocated for those whose God-given guardians needed support to do so. After retirement, Belia's greatest joy was helping raise her great-grandchildren, who will always remember their Bibi as a guiding force who loved them with all she had. Belia is preceded in death by her parents, husband, young daughter Laura Lidwina Garza, young son Leo Roland Garza, sister Estella Olivarez and brother Roque Salas. She is survived by daughter Leticia (Javier) Gonzalez; grandson Carlos (Tara) Gonzalez; granddaughter Carla (Rick) Wilson; great-grandchildren Grayson, Gavin & Reneé Gonzalez, all of Spring, TX. A second great-granddaughter, Nicole Wilson, is due this summer. She is also survived by a brother, Adulfo (Maria Luisa) Salas of Alice, TX, a sister, Hilda Carranza, of Grapevine, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews who regarded her as the reigning matriarch of their extended family. Family will be receiving friends and relatives on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 6:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the New Collins cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jack Townsend, J.J. Salas, Rolando Salas, David Guerrero, Larry Smiley and Joey Hernandez. Honorary pallbearers will be Carlos, Grayson and Gavin Gonzalez.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 18 to May 25, 2020