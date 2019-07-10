Home

Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Belinda M. Munoz


1964 - 2019
Belinda M. Munoz Obituary
Belinda M. Munoz, born on October 2, 1964 in Alice, TX, passed away on July 8, 2019 at the age of 54. Belinda will always be remembered as the biggest Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco fan. She loved being surrounded by her grandchildren and spending as much time with them as she possible could. She was always ready to get up and go. Belinda was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is proceeded in death by her son, Donato Munoz, III.
Among those left to cherish Belinda's memory are her loving husband, Donato Munoz, Jr.; son, Nicholaus Trey Munoz (Iris); parents, Alberto and Idalia Martinez; brother, Mario Martinez (Velma); sisters-in-law, Martha Munoz (Tito Carbajal), Melissa Longoria, Melinda Perez (Ricky), and Marisela Munoz; brother-in-law, Omar Munoz (Kathy); grandchildren, Lane, Sofia, Amayah, and Leylah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Friday, July 12, 2019, 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 9:15 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Mission in Palito Blanco where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Saltiero Cemetery in Palito Blanco, TX.
Written condolences for the family of Mrs. Belinda Munoz may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 10 to July 17, 2019
