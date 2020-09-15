1/1
Benjamin T. Boyd
Benjamin T. Boyd of Seguin, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 52. He was born to Milton P. Boyd Jr. and Lilly Sanchez on January 20, 1968 in Seguin, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father, Milton P. Boyd Jr.; grandparents, Milton Francis Boyd and Manuel and Adela Sanchez; uncles, Manuel Sanchez, Gilbert Sanchez, Ray Sanchez, and Robert Boyd, and his beloved dog Buster.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Lilly Boyd and Manuel Alberto Moncada; brothers, Joseph Boyd (Lorraine Rodriguez), John Boyd (Judy); uncles, Zeke, Jesse, and Joe Sanchez; nephews, Erik, Kyle, and Orion Boyd. Benjamin is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends that he loved with his entire heart.
Benjamin was a very smart and caring man. He loved his nephews and cared greatly for them. He also loved his friends who were like brothers to him. He liked jazz and blues music and often prayed for those in need. Benjamin will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 5:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. All services will conclude at the church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 23, 2020.
