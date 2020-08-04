Bernardo Ramirez Reyes Sr. "Bernie", age 68, passed away August 3, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born December 19, 1951 in Cuevitas, Texas to Silvestre and Genoveva Reyes. He retired as rig mechanic after working in the oilfield industry for many years. He later went to work as a security for the Church of the Overcomer. Bernie enjoyed working in woodworks, playing his guitar, gardening, and golfing and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. Bernie will forever be remembered for his joking character with the grandchildren and his "Popo pancakes". He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his parent, Silvestre and Genoveva Reyes; sisters, Alida Soliz, Amalia Hinojosa, and Arcadia Reyes.



He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Librada "Libby" B. Reyes of Alice; children, Barbara Quintana of Alice, Bernardo Reyes Jr. (Maribel) of Palmview and Benjamin S. Reyes (Christen) of San Antonio; brothers, Roel Reyes (Graciela) of Sullivan City and Silvestre Reyes Jr. of Sullivan City; 13 grandchildren, Lindsey Quintana, Lauryn Quintana, Laina Quintana, Raymond Quintana Jr., Bernardo Reyes III, Christin Reyes, Silvestre Reyes, Angelyssa Garcia, Julio Guerra, Ayleah Guerra, Easton Reyes, Elisandra Reyes and Elian Reyes; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 11 am till 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to be held at 2 p.m. that same day. Burial to follow at Alice Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Andy Soliz, Arnulfo Soliz, Joe Garza, Johnny Perez, Ramon Soliz, and Jose Luis Trejo.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

