|
|
Bertha Urbina Liguez, 89, passed away January 4, 2020. She was born January 9, 1930 in Hebbronville, Texas to Donicio Liguez and Josefa Urbina Liguez. She helped raise numerous nieces and nephews as well as care for her parents and siblings. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, Donicio and Josefa U. Liguez; sisters, Maria L. (Doroteo) Hinojosa and Elma Urbina Liguez; infant sisters, Rosaura and Belia Liguez; brothers, Remigio, Tomas, Lucio and Amador Liguez.
Bertha is survived by her sister, Juanita Bernal of Alice, Texas; niece whom she raised, Noemi Liguez-Garza and great grand-nephew whom she raised, Jesus Manuel Guerrero III; sister in law, Margarita S. Liguez, numerous of nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 5 to 9 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Texas with a Rosary being recited at 7 pm that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Anthony Garza, David De Leon, Carlos Lopez, Benjamin Martinez, Marcus Garza and Scott Garza. Honorary pallbearer will be Jesus Manual Guerrero III.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020