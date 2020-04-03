Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Lozano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Arnoldo "Billy Lozano" Lozano


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Arnoldo "Billy Lozano" Lozano Obituary
Billy Arnoldo Lozano, aka Billy Lozano, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at his home in Alice, Texas from a sudden illness. Billy was born on November 16, 1941 in Benavides, Texas to Francisco & Josefina Lozano. He was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish where he also supported the food bank ministry. He was a faithful and devoted Catholic. He spend endless hours working on his yard and loved it when people would compliment on his yard. He enjoyed spending time with his coffee drinking buddies at the local coffee shops. He knew no strangers and had many many friends. He was generous, funny and loved gambling. But his most important thing in his life was his family. He will be remembered for his smile and hugs and he referred to all his nieces and nephews as mijito or mijita.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cora Lozano; children, Leonel Lozano of Corpus Christi; Jessica Lozano husband Khaled Gowaily of Lubbock, Arnold Lozano Jr. of Orange Grove, Cynthia Mathews of Jacksonville, North Carolina; his pride and joy-his grandchildren, Lee Lozano, Alex Lozano, Nicolas Lozano, Abdu Gowaily, Justin Lozano, Abrey Lozano, Bobby Lee Lozano, Rosalinda Lillich, and Tonya Lillich; brother, Frank Lozano of Niceville, Florida; sisters, Norma (Butcho) Garcia of Kingsville, Noelia (Alex) Rodriguez of Pamona, California, Gracie (Sid) Sanchez of Walnut, California, Frances ( Raymond ?) Morantes of Lafeyette, Louisiana, and Sylvia (Gonzalo ?) Trevino of Alice. He was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews whom he loved and they all held a special place in his heart.
Services will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -