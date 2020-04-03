|
|
Billy Arnoldo Lozano, aka Billy Lozano, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at his home in Alice, Texas from a sudden illness. Billy was born on November 16, 1941 in Benavides, Texas to Francisco & Josefina Lozano. He was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish where he also supported the food bank ministry. He was a faithful and devoted Catholic. He spend endless hours working on his yard and loved it when people would compliment on his yard. He enjoyed spending time with his coffee drinking buddies at the local coffee shops. He knew no strangers and had many many friends. He was generous, funny and loved gambling. But his most important thing in his life was his family. He will be remembered for his smile and hugs and he referred to all his nieces and nephews as mijito or mijita.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cora Lozano; children, Leonel Lozano of Corpus Christi; Jessica Lozano husband Khaled Gowaily of Lubbock, Arnold Lozano Jr. of Orange Grove, Cynthia Mathews of Jacksonville, North Carolina; his pride and joy-his grandchildren, Lee Lozano, Alex Lozano, Nicolas Lozano, Abdu Gowaily, Justin Lozano, Abrey Lozano, Bobby Lee Lozano, Rosalinda Lillich, and Tonya Lillich; brother, Frank Lozano of Niceville, Florida; sisters, Norma (Butcho) Garcia of Kingsville, Noelia (Alex) Rodriguez of Pamona, California, Gracie (Sid) Sanchez of Walnut, California, Frances ( Raymond ?) Morantes of Lafeyette, Louisiana, and Sylvia (Gonzalo ?) Trevino of Alice. He was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews whom he loved and they all held a special place in his heart.
Services will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020