Blanca Macias
1949 - 2020
Blanca Macias, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital following an extended illness. She was born to Ricardo Melendez and Amparo Camacho in Mexico on Oct 22, 1949. She worked for over thirty years as a CNA at the Hospitality House Nursing Home. Blanca was preceded in death by her husband, Valentin Macias, Sr and her mother, Amparo Camacho, and a sister, Guadalupe Lopez-Garcia. Survivors: Children: Valentin (Delisa) Macias, Gabriela (Oscar) Paiz, Veronica Macias, Jose Juan (Cindi) Macias, Juan Manuel Macias, Matthew (Rosa) Macias Sr., Eliseo Lolla, Cynthia Banos 23 grandchildren: Jacob (Marina Saldivar) Lopez, Dante (Melinda Dominques) Macias, Abraham (Marla) Macias, Servando (Angela) DeLeon, Ariana Paiz, Daryl (Laura) Smithwick, Diandra Smithwick, Selina Macias, Jessica Crumb, Lucas Macias, Juan Manuel Macias Jr., Allison (Jesse) Munoz, Andrew Macias, Jolene Berdette, Josh Berdette, Charlie Wallace, Logan Macias, Amelia Macias, Matthew S. Macias Jr., Mercedes Mia Macias, Marc M. Macias, Cheo Garza, Rebecca Loya. 15 great-grandchildren 2 Brothers: Antonio Lopez Jr. and Hector Camacho.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Family will be having a Private Funeral Services.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberson's Funeral Home
98 W Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-1660
