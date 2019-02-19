|
|
Blaza S. Lopez, born on January 22, 1930 in Falfurrias, TX, passed away on February 17, 2019 at the age of 89. Blaza was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Jose Maria and Elvira Salinas; husband, Benarbe M. Lopez; sister, Herlinda Salinas, sons-in-law, Jose M. Niño and Robert Gonzalez; and granddaughter, Amanda Marie Cantu.
Among those left to cherish Blaza's memory is her loving son, Mario Lopez (Gloria); daughters, America Niño, Sylvia Gonzalez, Lydia Garcia, Isabel Garcia, and Belinda Cantu; stepson, Joe R. Lopez (Margie); brothers, Enemencio Salinas (Estella), Reyes Salinas, Amando Salinas (Tina), Manuel Salinas (Teresa), Leonel Salinas, and Oscar Salinas (Rosalva); sisters, Angelita Lopez (Andres), Betsy Ramsey ( Jose Rocha), and Josepha Cadena; 19 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 9:00 AM to St. Theresa Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Davila Cemetery in Premont, TX.
Condolences for the family of Mrs. Lopez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2019