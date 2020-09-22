1/1
Bobbie Margaret Elizondo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Margaret Elizondo passed away on Sept. 18, 2020 at her residence in Alice, Texas. She was a homemaker, enjoyed music and spending time with her nieces and nephews, who she helped raise. She was a very happy person and loved caring for her cats. She is preceded in death by her parents Candelario and Guadalupe Elizondo, brothers Ruben Elizondo and Alonzo Elizondo, sisters Evangelina Elizondo and Guadalupe Perez. She is survived by her siblings Clarencio Elizondo, Jesse Elizondo, Baldemar Elizondo, Alma Bueno, Mary Ruth (Guadalupe) Medina, Veronica Elizondo, Sandra (Joe) Zuniga and numerous nieces and nephews. Active Pallbearers: Robert Ryan Perez, Isaac Bueno,Jr., Damien Morales, Luis Villalobos, Orion Rivera, and Joey Zuniga, Visitation will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home, 600 S. Wright St. Alice, Texas with a Prayer Service to begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel and burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery. Pastor Alfredo Benavidez will officiate the services. Due to Covid-19 pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government guidelines. We ask to please wear a mask and social distance. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.mauropgarcia.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
600 S Wright St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved