Bobbie Margaret Elizondo passed away on Sept. 18, 2020 at her residence in Alice, Texas. She was a homemaker, enjoyed music and spending time with her nieces and nephews, who she helped raise. She was a very happy person and loved caring for her cats. She is preceded in death by her parents Candelario and Guadalupe Elizondo, brothers Ruben Elizondo and Alonzo Elizondo, sisters Evangelina Elizondo and Guadalupe Perez. She is survived by her siblings Clarencio Elizondo, Jesse Elizondo, Baldemar Elizondo, Alma Bueno, Mary Ruth (Guadalupe) Medina, Veronica Elizondo, Sandra (Joe) Zuniga and numerous nieces and nephews. Active Pallbearers: Robert Ryan Perez, Isaac Bueno,Jr., Damien Morales, Luis Villalobos, Orion Rivera, and Joey Zuniga, Visitation will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home, 600 S. Wright St. Alice, Texas with a Prayer Service to begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel and burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery. Pastor Alfredo Benavidez will officiate the services. Due to Covid-19 pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government guidelines. We ask to please wear a mask and social distance. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.mauropgarcia.com.