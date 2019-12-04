|
Bonnie Lee Haner, age 105, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born in the Aberdeen community of Corpus Christi, Texas on February 15, 1914 in the home of her parents, Belle Laughlin Clark and Walton Chandler Clark.
In 1934, Bonnie, along with her sister, Louise Clark and her mother, graduated from Texas A & I College in Kingsville, Texas. Bonnie, her mother and two sisters all became teachers. After teaching in the Bentonville community for two years, Bonnie taught at Hobbs School in the Alice Independent School District, and then became a second grade teacher at Noonan Elementary School for 45 years. She continued to substitute teach for twelve additional years, and finally retired from the classroom at the age of 82.
She met her husband-to-be, George W. Haner, Jr., in Alice, Texas and the two married on December 22, 1941. After George's discharge from the U. S. Army Air Corps in 1945, the two settled in Alice and had three daughters who were born from 1943 to 1946. Bonnie and George celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary prior to his death.
Bonnie began her interest in the world with her bachelor's degree in geography. She loved to travel and visited every state in the United States as well as Mexico, Canada, and 25 European countries. She sought to instill in others a respect for other cultures and countries.
People in her community and elsewhere remember Bonnie in many ways: as their school teacher at Noonan, as a private kindergarten school teacher, as a census-taker for the United States Census, working in Head Start at its inception, working at the voter precinct at Noonan, as a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church where she was the oldest member, as a walker at Cardiac Rehab at the hospital, or as an avid and consistent walker at the old mall and Wal-Mart. For countless others, she was simply a beloved friend. She inspired many to become life-long learners, to do their best, and to never give up.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George W. Haner, Jr., and her sisters, Louise Clark White and Alma May Scarborough.
She leaves loving memories with her three daughters, Linda (Bill) Leach of Nashville, Tennessee, Yvonne Everton of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Peggy Haner Iheme of Nashville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Jonathan Leach, Kristin Rigsby, Anna Haas, and Zina Everton; eight great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Taylor, and Sophia Leach; Erik and Alexander Haas; and Kathryn, Matthew, and Andrew Rigsby; her niece, Lynn Scarborough and nephews, Clark Scarborough and Toxie White, as well as many cherished friends.
Visitation with family receiving friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Alice, Texas. Interment will be private.
In memory of Bonnie Haner, contributions may be sent to: First Baptist Church, 501 E. Second St., Alice, Texas 78332 or to a .
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019