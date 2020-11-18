1/1
Bonnie Jean Castle
1955 - 2020
Bonnie Jean Castle age 65 passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, in a local hospital following a long battle with multiple illnesses. Bonnie was born in Portland, Maine to Fred and Betty Crawford on November 11, 1955. She is survived by her children Lindy (Bill) Rogers, Misty Griggs, Mandy (David) Wingler, Justin (Valarie) Harris, Brandon (Julie) Harris. Her siblings Cathy Marley (Jack Dunn), Diane Goodman, Donna (George) Ramsey, John (Carol) Crawford, David (Odessa) Crawford, Michael (Charlotte) Crawford, Shelly Dennison Maura (Chet), Chuck Crawford. Thirteen grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and her loving sidekick Teddy.

A private family funeral service was held in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday November 17, 2020.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 26, 2020.
