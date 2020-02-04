|
SAN DIEGO - Brian Amador "Quate" Maldonado, age 25, passed away February 1, 2020 from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born December 29, 1994 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Manuel "Niga" Maldonado Jr. and Norma Lyn Maldonado. Brian Amador Maldonado was the most energetic and full of life person you could meet. Brian was a loving son; the kind that not everyone ever gets to experience. He would do anything for his parents without a second thought. Brian valued their love so much that he would create plans with his brothers and sisters to make their parents proud. Brian was a caring brother; the type that didn't ask questions, because he knew if it was important to them...it was important to him. Brian was a secret keeper's uncle; the uncle that his nieces and nephews would come to be their secrets keeper holder. Holding special bonds that even consisted of secret handshakes with each and every one of them. Brian was an amazing cousin that no matter what it was you asked he was always there for you, because he didn't believe in cousins, he believed in brothers and sisters. Brian was a friend you can count on without ever giving doubt. And on top of all that, Brian was a hardworking man; the hard working type that are hard to find, and when you do find it you cherish every second it. He was the kind of man that would give you the shirt of his back, his last dollar, and not ask anything in return. Brian had such an impact when he stepped in the room, you knew he was there. He was loud and thunderous like his Dad, and yet such a loving and caring soul like his Mom. Last, but certainly not least, thank you for leading us into the right direction. Thank you for all the memories you have given not only me, but everyone here today. We will cherish them a life time. We all love you Pa. Till we meet again brother.
He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel "Niga" Maldonado Jr.; maternal grandmother, Juanita C. Gonzalez; paternal grandparents, Manuel E. Maldonado Sr. and Maria Elena Maldonado.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Lyn Maldonado; siblings, Randy Daniel Canales of San Diego, Teresa Lynn Hernandez (Robert) of San Diego, Tasha Nichole Maldonado (Javier) of San Diego, Emmanuel Roberto Olivarez (Jessica) of Alice, Ramon Daniel Maldonado (Noreen) of San Diego, twin brother, Jason Eric Maldonado (Alicia) of Hebbronville, Manuel Maldonado III of San Antonio and Marissa Martinez (Willie) of San Antonio; nieces and nephews, Randy, Allahzay, Skylah, AshLyn, Caleb, Alijah, Felicity, and Mia; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5 till 9 pm at Rosas Funeral Home in Alice with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10 am at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in San Diego. Burial to follow at San Diego Cemetery #2.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Maldonado and Randy Daniel Canales. Active pallbearers will be Damian Trevino, Emmanuel Olivarez, Miguel Maldonado, Omar Balboa, Albert Casas, Emmanuel Maldonado, Phillip Perez, and Manuel Maldonado III.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
