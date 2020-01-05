Home

Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Carlos Ivan Lopez


1958 - 2020
Carlos Ivan Lopez Obituary
Carlos Ivan Lopez, 62 years of age, passed away on January 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 20, 1958 in Alice Texas to Alejandro and Amparo Cavazos Lopez. He was a graduate of Alice High School with the class of 1974. He served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He was a jack of many trades and was often found doing construction and handy man jobs. He was most known for his mechanic trade in automobiles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alejandro Lopez Sr.; and a brother, David Orlando Lopez.
Survivors include his son, Carlos Ivan (Jessica) Lopez Jr. of Alice, Texas; his mother, Amparo Lopez of Alice, Texas; one brother, Alejandro "Alex" (Estella) Lopez Jr. of Alice, Texas; two sisters, Rosie (Mike) Casas and Graciela Lopez Ramirez both of Alice, Texas; and two grandsons, Carlos Ivan Lopez III and Raul Esteban Lopez.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery with military honors by the United Veterans Burial Association.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020
