Carlos R. Lopez Sr., age 69, passed away February 20, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born in Benavides, Texas on September 13, 1950 to Leonel Lopez and Maria Pura Lopez. Carlos worked as a rig supervisor in the oil industry for 50 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed being around animals and would often see him riding in his golf cart feeding the deer. Carlos will forever be remembered for his hard work ethic and his gentle soul. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonel Lopez and Maria Pura Lopez; wife, Suzanne Lopez; daughter, Marie Cheryelle Carrillo; and brother, Juan R. Lopez.
He is survived by his children, Hector Lopez (Diane) of San Antonio, Carlos Lopez Jr. of Alice, and Celina Dugas (Peter) of Spring; son in law, Gene Carrillo of Pleasanton; siblings, Oscar Lopez (Terry) of Conyners, Georgia, Dario Lopez (Jenny) of Alice, Rosa Ena Lopez of Alice, Noelia Benavides (Larry) of Laredo, Cora Lozano (Arnoldo) of Alice, and Patricia Cadena (Michael) of Lytle; grandchildren, Hector Lopez Jr., Chase-Stacy Lopez, Carlos Lopez III, Christa Renee Lopez, Nicolas Allen Dugas, Devin Scott Dugas, Julia Hope Dugas, John Peter Dugas, Lisa Marie Martinez, Alexander "A.J." Paez, Christian Contreras and Marissa Contreras; one great-grandchild, Tauriel Elizabeth Marie Martinez; mother of his children, Yolanda Lopez of Spring; a special friend and caregiver, Robert DeLeon; former daughter-in-law, Melissa Lopez of Alice; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends that loved him dearly.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at La Mota del Olmos Cemetery in Benavides.
Pallbearers will be Carlos Lopez III, Chase Lopez, Devin Dugas, A.J. Paez, Nocolas Dugas, and Gabriel Lopez.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020