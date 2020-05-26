|
|
Carlotte "Charlotte" C. Trevino, born on June 11, 1962 to Candido and Leocadia Cantu in Alice, Texas, passed away on May 21, 2020 at the age of 57. Charlotte was a long-time resident of Alice, Texas. She was a loving, caring, and wonderful, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. Charlotte was full of life, love, and laughter and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Criseldo Cantu, Martin Cantu, and Alonzo Cantu; and sister, Mary Ann Gonzalez.
Left to cherish her memory is her long-time boyfriend, Abel Ybarra; sons, Reymundo Chavarria, Jr. (Marisol Castillo), Jose Chavarria (Carolina), Gilbert Trevino (JoAnn), Reynaldo Chavarria (Carmen), and Role Chavarria (Veronica); brother, Candido Cantu III (Elma); grandchildren, Reymundo Chavarria III, Gilbert Trevino, Jr., Gwen Trevino, Sorpersa Trevino, Leahnidos Trevino, and Gwen Cavazos; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home Alice, 120 E. Front St., from 9 AM to 11 AM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 10:00 AM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 11:15 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery
Written condolences for the family of Charlotte C. Trevino may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 26 to June 2, 2020