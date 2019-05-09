|
REALITOS - Carmela Guerra Cantu was called home on May 8 , 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital after a long illness. She was born in Memphis, Texas on October 12, 1962 to her parents, Olvido and Consuelo Guerra. She attended school in Benavides, Texas and Coastal Bend College. She was a home health provider for Regional Home Health. She dedicated her life to raising her children and was a dedicated wife. She enjoyed horseback riding, music and singing and was a great listener and reading books. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years of marriage, Jose Luis Cantu Sr.; one son: Jose Luis (Bonnie) Cantu of Alice, Texas; two daughters: Angelita C. (Antonio) Flores of Realitos, Texas and Thelma Cantu of San Diego, Texas; four sisters: Celia (Guadalupe) Jaimez of Realitos, Texas, Isabel (Jose Maria) Flores of Benavides, Texas, Isidra (+Romeo) Arredondo of Hebbronville, Texas, Aurora (+Fernando) La Fuente of Benavides, Texas; three brothers: Abundio (Janie) Guerra of Realitos, Texas, Alonzo (Lydia) Guerra of San Diego, Texas, Jesus (Sandy) Guerra of Corpus Christi, Texas; Eight grandchildren: Christian Jay Flores, Lenissa Jo Cantu, Jose Luis Cantu III, Kathleen May Perez, Rebecca Garza, Antonio Flores III, Illana Flores, Megan Flores, Beloved grand pet Buddy and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 , at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at the Realitos Cemetery in Realitos, Texas..
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
