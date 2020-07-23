SAN ANTONIO



Carmen Amelia Canales, age 48, passed away July 21, 2020 in San Antonio TX. She was a teacher in the San Antonio ISD and enjoyed musicals, plays and going to the Frio River. She was a McAllen High School graduate, Class of 1991 and previously worked at the Ogden Elementary for three years and San Diego ISD in special education. Carmen was also an LVN. She was a very devoted mother to her children and was always ready to lend a helping hand to her family and friends. Carmen will be dearly missed by everyone.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Carmen and Armando Marroquin; maternal grandparents, Amelia and Ben Franco.

She is survived by her parents, Adelita Franco of Mathis and Mario Marroquin of Alice; companion of 8 years, Carlos Cantu; son Rupert Canales; daughters Yael Fuentes, Laura Canales, Mariana Canales; step children, Arnold Manrique, Chelsea Cantu and Amber Cantu; brother Mario Marroquin of Carrolton TX and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.



Visitation will begin at 4:30 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home, 1215 W Front St, Alice, TX 78332, with a Rosary being recited at 7 pm that evening. Services will conclude in the chapel.





Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store