Carmen Amelia Canales
SAN ANTONIO

Carmen Amelia Canales, age 48, passed away July 21, 2020 in San Antonio TX. She was a teacher in the San Antonio ISD and enjoyed musicals, plays and going to the Frio River. She was a McAllen High School graduate, Class of 1991 and previously worked at the Ogden Elementary for three years and San Diego ISD in special education. Carmen was also an LVN. She was a very devoted mother to her children and was always ready to lend a helping hand to her family and friends. Carmen will be dearly missed by everyone.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Carmen and Armando Marroquin; maternal grandparents, Amelia and Ben Franco.
She is survived by her parents, Adelita Franco of Mathis and Mario Marroquin of Alice; companion of 8 years, Carlos Cantu; son Rupert Canales; daughters Yael Fuentes, Laura Canales, Mariana Canales; step children, Arnold Manrique, Chelsea Cantu and Amber Cantu; brother Mario Marroquin of Carrolton TX and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Visitation will begin at 4:30 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home, 1215 W Front St, Alice, TX  78332, with a Rosary being recited at 7 pm that evening. Services will conclude in the chapel.


Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
July 23, 2020
Carmen was a sweet and loving friend.
Love the memories we shared together.

Our deepest condolences to Carlos Cantu and all the family.
Jose Garcia
Friend
July 23, 2020
Fly high with the angels, my dear friend. I will forever cherish our friendship. May you rest in eternal peace.
Jo Ann Delgado-Garcia
July 23, 2020
She was a great, caring, beautiful, intelligent and friendly person. She will be greatly miss by her children, Carlos and family. Rest In Peace our friend.
Oscar & Sylvia Lopez
Friend
July 23, 2020
Mary Ann VonArb
July 23, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to all of the family. From Ester Garcia and family.
Ester Garcia
July 23, 2020
My sincerest condolences to all of the family. Carmen was a good friend and co-worker to many.
Melissa R. Guevara
Friend
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ida montemayor
Friend
July 23, 2020
Carmen was a beautiful person with a Beautiful spirit! I got to know her when we gathered for meetings at the Co-op in San Diego. Her presence on earth will be greatly missed by all who met her.
Rosa Linda Ruiz
Friend
July 23, 2020
Celeste Barrera
July 23, 2020
Carmen went above and beyond for anyone! She had a heart as big as Texas! She loved “her babies” (her students) and was going to change the world through teaching! Her family was her life!!!! I am so blessed to be able to call her my “Best Friend”! I will see you again my beautiful friend! For now watch over us and I pray I see you in my dreams!!
Shannon Gomez
Friend
July 23, 2020
Sending condolences and love to Carmen's family, friends, and co-workers. Hold tight to your beautiful memories. Rest in peace, Carmen.
Shelley Potter
July 23, 2020
I loved working with Carmen. She was a great friend and co-worker. She will be missed.
Leonila Perez
Friend
July 23, 2020
Emily Gonzales
July 23, 2020
Rest in peace dear friend
Rebecca Saenz
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to Mario, Armando, and all the family. 23 , 24 years ago, we were all family and don’t forget the good times. Carmen was always nice to us. Mario, I will be praying for you my friend.
Bobby Pena
July 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Mario Marroquin. We’re sorry to hear about your daughter, she was a lovely girl and a so
friendly with everyone she came in contact with.
Fela Garcia Guerra and Diana Serna
Fela Garcia Guerra
Friend
