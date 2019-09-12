|
Carmen Low, 90, passed away September 8, 2019. She was born May 9, 1929 in Wellington, Minnesota to Nicolasa Garcia Flores and Odilon Flores. Carmen did housekeeping work all her life. She enjoyed quilting and solving crossword puzzles, but her passion was watching football and baseball.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicolasa and Odilon Flores; husband, Aggie G. Low Sr. and son, Aggie F. Low Jr.
Carmen leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Ida Garces (Sonny Rodriguez) of Alice, Texas; brother, Agustin (Herlinda) Garcia of New Braunfels, Texas; sister, Amelia Rodriguez (Toribio†) of Alice, Texas; grandchildren, Selina Gonzalez of Ft. Worth, Texas, Michelle Ruiz of Corpus Christi, Texas, Jesus Gonzalez of Dayton, Ohio, Jose "Tony" Gonzalez of Atlanta, Georgia and Kenneth Low of Corpus Christi, Texas. Other survivors include great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 5 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary being recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Services will conclude after the mass.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jesse Gonzalez, Tony Gonzalez, Kenneth Low, Jesse Rodriguez Jr., Louis Rodriguez, Jesse Rodriguez, Chris Rodriguez, and Osvaldo "Vayo" Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Gonzalez, Joe Rodriguez and Eddie Rodriguez.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019