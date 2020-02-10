|
|
SAGINAW MICHIGAN – Carmen Ybarra Trevino entered to eternal rest on Thursday February 6, 2020 in Alice, Texas at the age of 95 years of age. She was born on June 7, 1924 in Cuero, Texas to Francisco and Rafaela Molina Ybarra. Carmen was a consummate mother and a homemaker. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She was insistent with her heart never missing a chance to help someone else. She loved to sew, and watch food and cooking channels. She lived in Saginaw, Michigan and was a very devoted fan of the Detroit Tigers. Later in her years, she became a winter Texan and really looked forward to spending her time in the warm climate.
Carmen is preceded in death by her husband Pioquinto "Lalo" C. Trevino, her parents, and her two siblings Guadalupe Ybarra and Maria Chapa both of Robstown, Texas and an infant daughter Angelita Trevino.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her 11 children, Lamar (Arnoldo) Salinas of Alice, Texas, Mary (Ed) Gonzalez of Alice, Texas, Jose(Suzanna) Trevino of Saginaw, Michigan, Connie Trevino of Saginaw Michigan, Gloria(Dan) Green of Springdale, WA., Grace(+Juan) Trevino of Jenison, Michigan, Jorge (Cheryl) Trevino of Duck River TN., Ruben Trevino of Saginaw Michigan, Jamie (Debbie) Trevino of Birch Run Michigan, Steven Trevino of Holland, Michigan and Della (Larry) Soza of New Braunfels, Texas 24 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the
Local arrangements were entrusted to Rosas funeral Home and the funeral services will be held in Saginaw Michigan and will be under the direction of Cederberg and Brietzke Funeral Home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2020