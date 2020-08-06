1/1
Carolina Bautista
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolina Bautista, age 70, passed away July 31, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born January 15, 1950 in Banquete, Texas to Manuel Pruneda and Simona Aguilar Pruneda. Carolina enjoyed attending and selling at the flea markets. She was a believer in taking many pictures and being included in many pictures. She also enjoyed listening to music and dancing. She will forever be remembered for her sense of humor and her devoted, unconditional love for her family.

Carolina was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Simona Pruneda; daughter, Maria Angelica "Angie" Bautista; in laws, Abelardo and Hortencia Bautista; sisters, Herminia Mata (Eustacio Mata), Paula Gonzalez (Raul Gonzalez) and Lupita Hernandez; and daughter-in-law, Crystina P. Bautista.

Carolina is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Abelardo Jr.; two sons, Abel Bautista and Gerardo (Nina) Bautista; two daughters, Christina Valdez and Marisol Bautista; grandchildren, Leonides (Deidra) Valdez III, Nelisa Valdez, Alyssa Valdez, and Edith Ann Bautista; great-grandchildren, Baby Leonides Valdez IV (Leo) and Chloe Lea Valdez; sisters, Maria P. Garcia († Juan Gilberto), Alicia Gonzalez († Carlos), Olivia Bernal (Librado), and Gloria Reyes (Carlos); brothers, Sylvano Pruneda (Irma), Jose Pruneda († Barbara), and Juan Pruneda (Sylvia); brother-in-law, Reynaldo Hernandez; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held together with her daughter on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 10:00 am till 1:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 1:30 p.m. that same day. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.

YOU CAN SHED TEARS

You can shed tears that she is gone or you can smile because she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that she'll come back or you can open your eyes and see all she's left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her or you can be full of the love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember her and only that she's gone or you can cherish her memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back or you can do what she'd want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosas Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved