Carolina Bautista, age 70, passed away July 31, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born January 15, 1950 in Banquete, Texas to Manuel Pruneda and Simona Aguilar Pruneda. Carolina enjoyed attending and selling at the flea markets. She was a believer in taking many pictures and being included in many pictures. She also enjoyed listening to music and dancing. She will forever be remembered for her sense of humor and her devoted, unconditional love for her family.



Carolina was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Simona Pruneda; daughter, Maria Angelica "Angie" Bautista; in laws, Abelardo and Hortencia Bautista; sisters, Herminia Mata (Eustacio Mata), Paula Gonzalez (Raul Gonzalez) and Lupita Hernandez; and daughter-in-law, Crystina P. Bautista.



Carolina is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Abelardo Jr.; two sons, Abel Bautista and Gerardo (Nina) Bautista; two daughters, Christina Valdez and Marisol Bautista; grandchildren, Leonides (Deidra) Valdez III, Nelisa Valdez, Alyssa Valdez, and Edith Ann Bautista; great-grandchildren, Baby Leonides Valdez IV (Leo) and Chloe Lea Valdez; sisters, Maria P. Garcia († Juan Gilberto), Alicia Gonzalez († Carlos), Olivia Bernal (Librado), and Gloria Reyes (Carlos); brothers, Sylvano Pruneda (Irma), Jose Pruneda († Barbara), and Juan Pruneda (Sylvia); brother-in-law, Reynaldo Hernandez; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held together with her daughter on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 10:00 am till 1:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 1:30 p.m. that same day. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.



YOU CAN SHED TEARS



You can shed tears that she is gone or you can smile because she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that she'll come back or you can open your eyes and see all she's left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her or you can be full of the love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember her and only that she's gone or you can cherish her memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back or you can do what she'd want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store