|
|
BENAVIDES - Carolina S. Palacios, age 90, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was a 1947 graduate of Benavides High School and remained a proud Benavides Eagles fan. Carolina was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Carolina had been at the Meridian Care of Alice for the last ten years. She enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and playing bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years of marriage, Oscar V. Palacios; son Oscar O. Palacios; parents Eduardo and Virginia Soliz; brothers Plutarco Soliz and Eduardo Soliz Jr.; sisters Zulema Bazan, Virginia Briseno, Diamantina Serrato and Eudelia Soliz.
Carolina is survived by her two daughters, Yolanda P. Cruz of San Antonio, Texas and Sylvia P. Hinojosa (Saul) of Freer, Texas; one brother, Alonso Solis (Rosa) of Gary, Indiana; one daughter-in-law, Melinda Munoz of Benavides, Texas; eight grandchildren, Dr. Saul U. Hinojosa Jr. (Elsa), Annabelle C. Watson, Robert J. Cruz (Torri), Lando Hinojosa (Linda), Cindy Hughes (Troy), John D. Palacios, Michael A. Palacios, Oscar O. Palacios (Kathy); twelve great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at the Benavides Cemetery in Benavides, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019