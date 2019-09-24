Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3311
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church
Benavides, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolina Palacios
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolina S. Palacios


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolina S. Palacios Obituary
BENAVIDES - Carolina S. Palacios, age 90, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was a 1947 graduate of Benavides High School and remained a proud Benavides Eagles fan. Carolina was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Carolina had been at the Meridian Care of Alice for the last ten years. She enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and playing bingo.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years of marriage, Oscar V. Palacios; son Oscar O. Palacios; parents Eduardo and Virginia Soliz; brothers Plutarco Soliz and Eduardo Soliz Jr.; sisters Zulema Bazan, Virginia Briseno, Diamantina Serrato and Eudelia Soliz.

Carolina is survived by her two daughters, Yolanda P. Cruz of San Antonio, Texas and Sylvia P. Hinojosa (Saul) of Freer, Texas; one brother, Alonso Solis (Rosa) of Gary, Indiana; one daughter-in-law, Melinda Munoz of Benavides, Texas; eight grandchildren, Dr. Saul U. Hinojosa Jr. (Elsa), Annabelle C. Watson, Robert J. Cruz (Torri), Lando Hinojosa (Linda), Cindy Hughes (Troy), John D. Palacios, Michael A. Palacios, Oscar O. Palacios (Kathy); twelve great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at the Benavides Cemetery in Benavides, Texas.

Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now