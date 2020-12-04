Carolyn Dworaczyk Frost, 83, born in Klamath Falls Oregon December, 22 1936 to Verner and Lenora Christy passed away at home on October 31, 2020 She was a school teacher.



She is survived by her husband, Freddy Frost, children, Catherine M Creech, John R Dworaczyk, and Mary E King. Ten grandkids and numerous great grandkids and great-great grandkids.



She was preceded in death by John L. Dworaczyk and her son, Arthur "Bill" Newton.



Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2pm at the Holmgreen Mortuary Alice, Texas.





