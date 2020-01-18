Home

LA PARRITA, TX - Catarina Torres Gonzalez passed away on Thursday, 16, 2020 at her home, She was 91. Beloved wife of the late Manuel Gonzalez and loving mother of her late son Manuel Gonzalez Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memory: Maria Elva (Rudy) Perez-daughter, Andrea Chapa-daughter, Mario Gonzalez-son, Benny Gonzalez-son. Grandmother too: Laura (Steve) Raines, Lynn (Randy) Waters, Larry (Becky) Gonzalez, Steve (Deedra) Perez, Eric (Katherine) Perez, Sarah (Jay) Galvan, Patrick (Monica) Chapa, Fil Andrew Chapa, Kathleen (Justin) Freeman. Great-grandmother too: Allison, Garett, Anthony, Chole, Lucas, Mason, Leah, Maverick, Evan, Collin, Alexandria, Peyton, Lauryn, Spencer, Jay, Jesse Lane, Colby, Kelby, Calendra. Great-great grandmother too: Memphis, Carson, Aria, Aiden, Caston, Yolize. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 10 AM at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Alice, Texas.

Services will conclude at the church.

Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, Tx.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020
