SAN DIEGO – Cayetano R. Trevino Sr. "Tano", 77 years of age, passed away December 3, 2019 at his residence surrounded with his loving family at his side. Tano was born on September 27, 1942 in La Parrita community to Jose and Juanita Rodriguez Trevino. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years. He was a former Duval County Precinct 1 foreman for over 30 years up until his retired. He was a true rancher who he enjoyed the lifestyle of a rancher and cowboy and loved being outdoors. His favorite pass time was with family gatherings where he was always ready to bring his guitar and sing. His family will remember him for his strong work ethics and dedication. Tano will be remembered by many for his generosity and ready to lend a helping hand. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend
Cayetano was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Orelia M. Trevino; one son, Conrado Trevino; and three brothers, Sarafin Acero, Daniel "Nene" Trevino and Jose "Pepe" Trevino.
Survivors include four son Cayetano Trevino Jr. of Laredo, Texas, Claudio "Clyde" (Gudelia) Trevino of San Diego, Texas, Carlos (Mary Elizabeth) Trevino of Lyle, Texas and Corando (Cindy) Trevino of San Diego, Texas; three daughters, Rosario T. (Rudy A.) Espinoza of San Diego, Texas, Rebecca Salazar of Alice, Texas and Rosabell T. (David) McGehee of Kyle, Texas; three brothers, Cruz Torres, Guadalupe "Lupe" (Elva) Trevino, Juan (Gloria Ana) Trevino; and two sisters, Angelita Tibilier and Esperanza (Cuanto) Solis all of San Diego, Texas; 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews .
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a holy rosary to be recited at 7:00P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. on Monday December 9, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church of San Diego. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Derick Espinoza, Jason Trevino, Jacob Salazar, Corando Trevino Jr., Corando Trevino Sr., and Cayetano Trevino III
ROSAS FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.
