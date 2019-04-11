Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Saenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia G. Saenz


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cecilia G. Saenz Obituary
Cecilia G. Saenz, 90, passed away April 10, 2019. She was born November 22, 1928 in Big Wells, Texas to Abram Garza and Florencia Villarreal Garza.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Abram and Florencia Garza; children, Oscar Flores, Abram Reyna, Maria Terrell and Zulema Hernandez.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Tomas Saenz Jr. of Alice, Texas; sons, Raul Flores of Midland, Texas and Tomas (Blenda) Saenz III of Burleson, Texas; daughter, Odilia "Lila" Rivera of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include her sisters, Santos (Agapito) Luera of San Diego, Texas, Dominga Johnson of Ben Bolt, Texas and Eloisa Ralda of Green Leaf, Colorado and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 7:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Sunday, April 14, 2019 with a Rosary being recited at 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Monday, April 15, 2019. Burial will follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now