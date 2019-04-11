|
|
Cecilia G. Saenz, 90, passed away April 10, 2019. She was born November 22, 1928 in Big Wells, Texas to Abram Garza and Florencia Villarreal Garza.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Abram and Florencia Garza; children, Oscar Flores, Abram Reyna, Maria Terrell and Zulema Hernandez.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Tomas Saenz Jr. of Alice, Texas; sons, Raul Flores of Midland, Texas and Tomas (Blenda) Saenz III of Burleson, Texas; daughter, Odilia "Lila" Rivera of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include her sisters, Santos (Agapito) Luera of San Diego, Texas, Dominga Johnson of Ben Bolt, Texas and Eloisa Ralda of Green Leaf, Colorado and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 7:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Sunday, April 14, 2019 with a Rosary being recited at 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Monday, April 15, 2019. Burial will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019