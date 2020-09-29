1/1
Cecilia Salinas Hernandez
1951 - 2020
Cecilia Salinas Hernandez, known to many as ""Nana"" or ""Cece"", passed away in San Diego on September 27, 2020 at the age of 69.  She was born February 6, 1951 in Alice, Texas to Jesus and Olivia Salinas.  Cecilia enjoyed garage sale findings. home decorating and Holidays with family. She was an amazing child sitter for many years and truly loved all children who walked through her doors, maintaining relationships with them as if they were her own.   She had a heart for singing and had the voice of an angel. Cecilia's humor was never ending. Making people laugh was a daily mission. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.  

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Olivia Salinas; daughter, Eva Hernandez; siblings, twins-Noe Salinas and Noelia Godinez, and Jesus Salinas Jr. 

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Guadalupe ""Lupe"" Hernandez of Alice; one son, Mark Anthony Hernandez (Adela) of Alice; brothers, Arnold Salinas (Amy), Aurora Mar (Santiago), Gloria Salinas, Gracie Garza (Javier), Joe Salinas (Carol), Juan Salinas (Victoria), and Rolando Salinas (Amelia) all of Alice; one granddaughter, Ava Hernandez; 2 step-granddaughters, 7 step great-grandchildren. numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel.  A rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. that same day.  Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.  

Funeral services will be livestreamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc. beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Masks are required upon entering our facilities and during all the services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
