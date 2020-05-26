Home

Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Garza Funeral Home
San Diego, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Garza Funeral Home
San Diego, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church
San Diego,, TX
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
San Diego Cemetery #2
San Diego, TX
View Map
Charles David Bazan


1961 - 2020
Charles David Bazan Obituary
BENAVIDES - Charles David Bazan, 58, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on December 12, 1961 in Corpus Christi, Texas to his parents, Delfino and Maria Rita Bazan. He was baker for HEB for several years. He loved spending time at the ranch, with his cows, fishing, his yearly Vegas trips and barbequing for his family. Charles David loved his dogs, Bear, Chula and Zoe. He enjoyed baking and singing his Tejano music, loud for all to hear. His sense of humor and put downs will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delfino and Maria Rita Bazan; his sister, Louana Bazan; his brother, Robert Mario Bazan.

Charles David is survived by his wife of 18 years of marriage, Anita Doris Bazan; his father-in-law, Daniel P. Gaitan; his children, Christina Ann (Juan) Zuniga, Rita (Jibby) Tie, Carlos (Chelsea) Bazan and Louana Bazan (Sam); eleven grandchildren, Jay Moya, Rolando Moya, Ezekiel Moya, Jackie Bazan, Mark Martinez, Brandon Ray, Max Martinez, Leo Martinez, Cecilia Arenas, Colby Ann Bazan, and Cierra Ann Bazan; one great granddaughter, Mackenzie Moya.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we fill be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery #2 in San Diego, Texas.

Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 26 to June 2, 2020
