|
|
Charles "Charley" R. Schuchert, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, went to his eternal rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the age of 90.
He was born in Premont, Texas on October 28, 1929 to Leah and Charles Schuchert.
After serving his country in the United States Air Force, he worked for Shell Oil Company as a lease operator. He later owned a full-service gasoline station for over 13 years, where he met so many friends. He was a watermelon farmer and enjoyed playing golf, watching the Dallas Cowboys, as well as hunting and fishing and playing cards and dominos. He was a member of West Shore Baptist Church in Sandia, Texas since 1986.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 44 years, Nelda Jean Schuchert, two sons, Robert Wayne Schuchert and Russell R. Schuchert, one brother, Leroy J. "Pete" Schuchert, and a daughter-in-law, Nancy Schuchert.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 19 years, Phyllis Schuchert of Alice; four children, Jim Schuchert of Corpus Christi, Laurie (Bert) Buegeler of Alice, Bruce (Juanita) Taylor of Spring, Karen Taylor of Kerrville; his daughter-in-law, Penny Schuchert of San Antonio; eleven grandchildren, Rhonda Schuchert, Kay (Doug) Buendel, Stacy Schuchert, Cody (Diana) Schuchert, Bert (Krista) Buegeler, III, Charles Brady (Natalin) Buegeler, Robert "Bobby" (Michelle) Schuchert, Charles Joel (Andrea) Schuchert, Karla (Justin) Schoeneman, Brady (Deanna) Atkinson, and Amanda (Carlos) Hasette; twenty-one great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Eleanor Gray of Branch, Arkansas, two nieces, Diane (Mick) Mainer of Ratcliff, Arkansas and Debbie (Dennis) Chastain of Bentonville, Arkansas,
as well as many cherished friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to caregivers, Tina Obando, and Andrea Martinez, as well as nurses and CNAs at Meridian Care, Oscar, Amanda, Anna, Ruth, for their loving, compassionate care of their loved one.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at West Shore Baptist Church in Sandia, Texas. Interment will follow at Sandia Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2019