Memorial services for Charlotte Lorene Murphey, 87, of Giddings, Texas will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Tim Pitts officiating.
Charlotte Lorene Murphey was born on May 28, 1933 in Rosenberg, Texas to Edward Matt Mahan and Ruby Lee (Yoachum) Mahan. She graduated from San Perlita High School in San Perlita, TX and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas. Charlotte enjoyed her teaching career with the Alice Independent School District. She loved history and spent many hours reading about Texas history and took her grandchildren to Texas historical sites all the time. She was known to say, "I just like to have fun". Charlotte used to cut Buffelgrass with her children by hand just to make a hayride for them and their friends. She loved making new adventures up for them when they went to Hostyn to learn about the history of religion. She also enjoyed going to a creek that was special to her with her family.
Charlotte passed away the afternoon of Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Oakland Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Giddings, Texas surrounded by her family, and in the arms of her son, Ezra Dean Murphey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Matt and Ruby Lee Mahan, and brother Darrel Mahan.
Charlotte is survived by her five children, Cheri Jene & Ted Snelling of Alice, Ezra Dean & Evelida Murphey of Round Rock, Matt Warren Murphey of Alfred, Sandy Dawn & James Buendel of Orange Grove, and Amanda Diane & Chuck Horne of Giddings; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 4 nephews and 1 niece.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
, 5508 Highway 290 West, Suite 206, Austin, Texas 78735 or the charity of one's choice
.
