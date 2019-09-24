|
|
Christina Leigh Ellington, age 40, entered peacefully into eternal rest with her family by her side on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Alice, Texas.
She was born in Robstown, Texas on April 14, 1979 to Florence Loraine Yeoman and Charles Ellington.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She had a strong spirit that never gave up, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Ellington; her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Oma Lee Ellington and Willie Ellington; her maternal grandmother and grandfather, Freda Yeoman and LeRoy Yeoman.
Christina is survived by her husband, Therron Heskett of Orange Grove, Texas; her daughter, Alyson Castro and her son, Junior Castro, both of Orange Grove, Texas; her mother, Florence Loraine Zimmerman-Lacy of Sandia, Texas and step-father, Rick Lacy of Sandia, Texas; her sister, Catherine (Todd) Ryals of Pleasanton, Texas; her brother, Thaddeous (Tasha) Leatherman of Corpus Christi, Texas; her sister-in-law, Christina (Max) Pena of Orange Grove, Texas; her nephews, Thaddeous Leatherman, Jr., Christopher Ryals, and her niece, Natalie Ryals, as well as many cherished family and friends.
Visitation with family receiving friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019