|
|
ORANGE GROVE - Christopher Wayne Gonzales, age 34, passed away April 25, 2019 in Callalen, Texas. He was born March 27, 1985 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Martin "Jumbo" Gonzalez III and Terrie Lewis Gonzales. He was a graduate from Orange Grove High School, class of 2003. He enjoyed watching football and going fishing, but will forever be remembered for his love of hunting and love of family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Terrie Gonzales; grandparents, Lonnie Lewis, Martin Gonzales Jr. and Natividad Gonzales.
He is survived by his daughter, Zenaida Gonzales of Orange Grove; father, Martin "Jumbo" Gonzales of Robstown; brother, Kevin Gonzales (Savannah) of Stephenville; sister, Shauna Gonzales of Robstown, nephews, Kevin Gonzales Jr, Jonathan Gonzales, Eoin Shank, Deeglan Shank, and Elam Shank; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Casa Blanca Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019