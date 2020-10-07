Clarence E. Buendel, Sr., age 92, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Christus Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born April 15, 1928 in Runge, Texas to Carl and Lydia Wilke Buendel.
Clarence proudly served in the Untied States Air Force during WWII from October of 1946 to August of 1949. He went to work in the oilfield industry and retired after 55 years.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who enjoyed, BBQ'n, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Clarence is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife of 65 years, Pauline E. Buendel; and four siblings, Janette Brister, Glenn Buendel, Katherine Clifton, and Beulah Moulder.
Left to cherish their memories of him are his four children, Clarence (Helen) Buendel of Huntsville, Texas, Rita (Jim) Wright of Sandia, Texas, James (Sandy) Buendel of Orange Grove, Texas, and Steven (Becky) Buendel of Alice, Texas; seven grandchildren, Melissa Slaughter, Brandi Buendel, Michelle (Brian) Abel, Hollie (Mark) McAllister, Brittney Buendel, Andrea Buendel, and Brian Buendel; seven great-grandchildren, Brice Buendel, Callen Abel, Connor McAllister, Brodie McAllister, Grace Slaughter, Eli Barnes, and Mia Buendel.
Family will be receiving friends on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Holmgreen Mortuary, located at 2061 E. Main St. Alice, TX. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Jon Waak officiating. Graveside service, with Military Honors, will be held at 1:00 PM at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery Corpus Christi, TX.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
