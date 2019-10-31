|
Cliofas G. Hinojosa, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 30, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Cliofas was born on October 21, 1932 to Encarnacion Hinojosa and Francisca Garza Hinojosa in Tynan, Texas.
Mr. Hinojosa served proudly in the U.S. Army, and he worked with Army Depot before his retirement. He was a volunteer member of the Sandia Fire Department; he was also a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He enjoyed reading the bible, enjoyed music, dancing, attending church, and he especially loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Enedelia Mascorro.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Diamantina Hinojosa of Sandia, Texas, five daughters, Diana (Robert) Hernandez of Sandia, Texas, Frances (Lee) Bailey of Corpus Christi, Texas, Sandra (Mario) Perez, Sr. of Sandia, Texas, Belinda Hinojosa of Sandia, Texas, and Cynthia (Daniel) Rodriguez of Sandia, Texas, 12 grandchildren, Kymberly, Kirby, Kody, Erin, Tabatha, Mario Jr., Ashley, Alanah, Sergio, Samantha, Andrea and Mateo, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary in Alice, Texas.
Funeral Mass will celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove, Texas. Burial with Military honors will follow at Sandia Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary; 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019