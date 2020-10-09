1/1
Consuelo C. Fuentes
1939 - 2020
Consuelo C. Fuentes, age 85, passed away October 7, 2020 in Kingsville, Texas. She was born March 27, 1935 in Edna, Texas to Julio C. and Maria G. Cardona. Consuelo enjoyed family gatherings and family activities like playing ball with the kids, hitting the pinata, and Easter egg hunts. She also enjoyed playing bingo and the maquinitas. She will be remembered for her humor, for her entertaining character, and her famous words "El Lonche" meaning a hamburger. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Julio C. Cardona; husband, George Fuentes Sr.; son, Julio C. Fuentes; grandson, Julio Gabriel De La Rosa; sister, Julia C. Vela; and brother in law, Jesus C. Vela.

She is survived by three sons, George Fuentes Jr. of Bentonville, Natividad Roberto Fuentes Sr. (Rose) of Alice, and Adan Fuentes (Luz) of Alice; two daughters, Sandra F. De La Rosa (Cheve) of Alice and Norma F. Valero (Ignacio) of Alice; mother, Maria G. Cardona of Alice; sister, Nelda C. Moreno (Ruben) of Alice; 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from 12 p.m. till 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be held at 2 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, October 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Sonny Garcia, George Fuentes III, Aaron Zuniga, Adan Fuentes Jr., Dr. N. Roberto Fuentes Jr., and Rusty Silva.


Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
