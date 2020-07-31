Consuelo Garcia Chapa passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born and raised in Alice, Texas to Benito and Emma Garcia on August 7, 1943. On July 3, 1965, she married her next-door neighbor, David Clemente Chapa of Alice, Texas. She then lived in Austin, Texas; Garland, Texas; Lakewood, Colorado; and Flower Mound, Texas where she raised her children, made many friends and was a loving grandmother.
She worked part time at Joslin's Department store in Lakewood, Colorado in the late 1980s and early 1990s. She then volunteered at Medical Center of Lewisville for 15 years upon moving to Flower Mound, Texas in 1994. She was dedicated to her family, parents, brothers and sisters. She was always very friendly and warm to everyone. She treasured spending time with her friends and family. She loved helping others especially her friends, neighbors, family and church.
Consuelo is survived by her daughters, Dulcinea (Ricky) Arredondo of Austin, TX; Delinda (Emilio) Castro of San Antonio, Texas; Daliana (Raul) Santos of Flower Mound, TX; siblings Bennie (Ilda) Garcia of Pleasanton, TX; Anna (Kenneth) Rodriguez of Austin, TX; Robert C. Garcia of Alice, TX; Mary Alice Benavides of Alice, Texas; sister in law, Norma Garcia of Agua Dulce, TX; grandchildren, David and Gabriela Arredondo of Austin, TX; Anica Mata Castro of San Antonio, TX; Emilio Castro of Waxahachie, TX; Raul David and Emma Santos of Flower Mound, TX. She was loved by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Consuelo is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, David Clemente Chapa; parents Benito and Emma Garcia; brothers Armando Garcia and Carlos Garcia; sister in-law Sylvia Garcia; nieces Maricela Garcia and Amanda Rodriguez.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider donating to feedingamerica.org
or your local food bank.
Due to Covid 19 pandemic, the family plans to have a small graveside service for her immediate family and siblings in October.