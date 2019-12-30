|
SAN DIEGO - Consuelo "Connie" Perez, 73, was called home to be with her Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019 in an Alice hospital. She was born in San Diego, Texas on August 27, 1946 to her parents, Clemente and Leonarda Samaniego. Connie enjoyed cooking and baking as an expression of her love for family and friends. One of her greatest joys was to spend time tending to her garden and helping those around her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Carlos Perez, Sr.; her parents, Clemente and Leonarda Samaniego; three brothers, Roman Samaniego, Clemente Samaniego, Juan Manuel Samaniego; two sisters, Elodia Gonzalez, Delfina Vera.
Consuelo is survived by her three sons, Jose Carlos (Brenda) Perez, Jr. Round Rock, Texas; Joel (Maria) Perez of Sugar Land, Texas; Eloy (Amanda) Perez of Karnes City, Texas; one daughter, Rachel Del Real of Houston, Texas; five sisters, Luz (Humberto) Rodriguez, Carmen Lichtenberger, Barbara (Pedro) Bernal, Eloisa (Roberto) Sepulveda, and Angelita Briones. In addition, Connie leaves behind many beloved grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews
Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2019, at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a funeral service to be held at 3:00 p.m.. that afternoon. The service will conclude at the funeral home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020