Consuelo Trevino, 73, passed away October 5, 2019. She was born December 9, 1945 in Alice, Texas to Fidencia and Francisco Casas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fidencia and Francisco Casas and step brother, Francisco Casas Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 59 years, Arturo Trevino of Alice; sons, Arturo (Jodi) Trevino, Andy (Emmet) Trevino, Daniel Trevino and Aaron Trevino all of Alice; daughters, Judy (Luis) Garcia, Melissa (Oscar) Lopez and Kris (Cooky) Rosales all of Alice. Other survivors include 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; brothers, Narciso (Debbie) Casas Sr. of Brenham, Texas, Eddie (Gloria) Casas of Normangee, Texas, Miguel (Rosie) Casas Sr. of Alice, Victor S. (Veronica) Casas of Bryan and Amador (Belia) Casas of Alice; sister, Amelia Casas (Victor Gonzalez) of Bryan, Texas.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, October 08, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm at Rosas Funeral Home in Alice, Texas with a prayer service to begin at 7 pm. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Open Door Community Church at 10 am. Services will conclude in the church.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019