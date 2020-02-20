|
Corando (Chico) Chavera, age 73, from Alice, TX passed away at his residence in Katy, TX on Tuesday Feb. 18th, 2020.
Corando will be remembered as a man whose wisdom, hard work, goodness, and determination touched many lives here, in foreign countries, and for others who are now in heaven. His motivation, love, and fortitude were an inspiration to his loving wife, children, grandchildren, family, and friends.
Corando was a graduate of William Adams High School and joined the United States Army in 1964; stationed in Germany to serve during the Vietnam War.
After he returned from the military, Corando attended A&I University in Kingsville, TX and was hired by Humble Oil (ExxonMobil). Corando received a certificate in Electrical Instrumentation from the Bell & Howell Institute of Technology and continued his work in the Oil industry with Exxon Oil & Gas. Chico (as he was known) worked for Exxon Oil & Gas for 33 years, retiring as a Senior Drilling Superintendent for the Exxon International Division.
He drilled various oil and gas wells both on and offshore in the United States, Norway, Russia, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, Egypt, and Africa. He was transferred and lived in Venezuela and Malaysia with his family for Drilling Assignments working through Exxon for Lagoven and Esso. During his career, he also learned various languages including German and French.
Corando received the Exxon Presidential Safety Award twice and assisted Exxon's legal staff in completing the Company's Safety Manual for the Exxon/Mobil merger.
Corando enjoyed hunting and playing Golf. He was a member of the Pan American Golf Association and always cherished the years of good times that he spent playing golf with numerous friends and family that gathered at the Alice Municipal Golf Course.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cruz and Maria Chavera; his siblings, Norma, Noemi, and Joe Chavera; and brother-in-law, Eloy Guerra. As well as his in-laws, Felipe and Dora Garza; two brothers-in-law, Luis Felipe and Hector Mario Garza; and sister- in-law, Alda (Demencio) Ybarra.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 50 years, Maria A. Chavera; two sons, Corando and Felipe Andres Chavera; three grandchildren, Miranda, Corando III, and Johnathon; his brothers, Amando (Esmeralda), Hector (Olga), and Noel Chavera; his sister, Martha Guerra; sisters-in-law, Rosie Chavera and Paulita Garza; and brothers-in-law, Humberto (Elfida), Javier, Mauricio (Paula), and Roel (Terry) Garza. Other survivors include numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends around the world.
The family will receive condolences on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Trevino Funeral Home 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 9:30 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment with Military Honors will follow at Alice Cemetery 1021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Alice, TX.
Written condolences for the family of Corando Chavera, Sr. may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020