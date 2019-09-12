Home

More Obituaries for Cosme Ramirez
Cosme Ramirez Jr.


1960 - 2019
Cosme Ramirez Jr. Obituary
Cosme Ramirez, Jr., born on March 15, 1960 in Alice, TX, passed away on September 7, 2019 at the age of 59. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Cosme Ramirez, Sr. and brother, Carlos Ramirez.

Among those left to cherish Cosme's memory are his mother, Irma S. Ramirez; son, Cosme James Ramirez (Jessica); brother, Chris Ramirez; and three grandchildren.

The family has requested services remain private.

Services have been entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home.

Written condolences for the family of Mr. Ramirez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019
