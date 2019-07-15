|
|
Crescencio "Chencho" P. Torres, 72, passed away July 12, 2019. He was born April 5, 1947 in Alice, Texas to Jose L. Torres and Consuelo Perez Torres. Chencho enjoyed dancing, planting, and gardening. Chencho was an outdoors person. He enjoyed tending to his chickens and being on his tractor working on his acres in Tecolote. Chencho will forever be remembered for his love of his family and his gift of carpentry. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose L. Torres and Consuelo P. Torres; and the mother of his children, Lamar R. Edgar.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Irene Vela of Alice, Texas; mother of his children, Lamar R. Edgar of Alice, Texas; three sons, Crescencio R. (Marilyn) Torres Jr. of Goshen, Indiana, Cristobal (Maria Elena) Torres of Corpus Christi, Texas and Corando (Brenda) Torres of Alice, Texas; three step-sons, Derly H. (MaryAnn) Vela Jr., Arnoldo Vela and Orlando (Cynthia) Vela all of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include his brother, Jose P. (Gloria) Torres Jr. of Palito Blanco, Texas; sisters, Maria Oralia Gonzalez of Alice, Texas, Consuelo (Eloy) Lopez of Alice, Texas, Esther Posada of Mathis, Texas and Teresa Garcia also of Mathis, Texas; 10 grandchildren: Isabella Torres, Marianna Torres, Diego Torres, Corando Torres Jr., Cassandra Torres, Prissy (Ruben) Raanaei, Kristina (Daniel) Garza, Derly Vela III, Joshua Vela and Tambra Vela; and 3 great-grandchildren: Mason Garza, Madison Garza and Makayla Garza.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm Monday, July 15, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 12:00 noon Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Arnold Vela, Orlando Vela, Chris Torres Sr., Cristobal Torres, Juanito Garcia, and Rey Soliz.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 15 to July 22, 2019