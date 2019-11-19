|
Cristina G. Rodriguez, age 83, passed away quietly in the comfort of her home and with her family by her side, on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
She was born on December 15, 1935 to Bernarda and Rodrigo Rodriguez in Beeville, Texas.
She was a very active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice. She served as Sacristy and Eucharistic Minister, was a former president of the Altar and Rosary Society, member of Catholic Daughters, choir, and she was a CCD teacher and a volunteer at Christus Spohn Hospital-Alice.
She loved spending time with her family, friends, and enjoyed church activities.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ramiro Balboa, Jr.; two brothers, Abelardo Rodriguez, Sr. and Rodrigo Rodriguez, Jr.; three sisters, Glafira Rodriguez, Herminia Vega, and Guadalupe "Lupita" Soliz.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Rosie (Rene) Luna and Hermelinda (David) Dannhaus, both of Alice, Texas; her three sons, Roel Rodriguez, Sr. of Alice, Texas, Joel (Yolanda) Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Javier (Priscilla) Rodriguez, Sr. of San Diego, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Luis, Maricela, Sonya, Roxanne, Rene, Gabriel, Clarissa, Javier, Jr., Aaron, and R.J.;12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Elodia (Dimas) Amador of Alice, Texas, Concepcion De La Garza of Ft. Mohave, Arizona, and Soila Gonzalez of Bishop, Texas; three brothers, Armando (Yolanda) Rodriguez, Sr. of Corpus Christi, Texas, Enrique (Janie) Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Luis Abel (Paula) Rodriguez of Robstown, Texas; one brother-in-law, Claudio Soliz, Sr. of Alice, Texas, two sisters-in-law, Maria S. Rodriguez of Alice, Texas and Hilda C. Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends as well as her beloved dog, Daisy and her grand-puppy, Leeloo.
Public viewing will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Holmgreen Mortuary on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 with Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice, Texas.
Viewing will start at 8:00 a.m. with Funeral Mass to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice, Texas. Interment will follow at Old Collins Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019