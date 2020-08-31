1/1
Cynthia Ann "“Cindy”" Salazar Hinojosa
1964 - 2020
Cynthia Ann Salazar Hinojosa "Cindy", 56, passed away August 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born July 24, 1964 in Cubero, New Mexico to Armelino and Carmen Salazar. Cindy worked for Wells Fargo bank where she was a service manager for 30 years. She enjoyed being outdoors working on her garden and will forever be known for her unconditional love for her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Armelino and Carmen Salazar; brother, Xaviaer Farias; sister, Sonja Beaird; and nephew, James Patricio Porter.
She is survived by her loving husband, Danny Hinojosa of Alice; one son, Michael Hinojosa of Alice; one daughter, Stephanie Hinojosa (Joel Molina) of Alice; one brother, Armelino David Salazar Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two sisters, Monica Salazar (Apolonio Lucero) of Cubero, New Mexico and Veronica Salazar Fank of Grants, New Mexico; two grandchildren, Jake Molina and Jasmyn Molina; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 7, 2020.
