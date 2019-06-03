Home

Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home
Alice 120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Trevino Funeral Home
Alice 120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX
View Map
Dagoberto Rodriguez Obituary
Dagoberto Rodriguez, born on September 25, 1954 in Los Guerras, Tamps Mexico, passed away on May 31, 2019 at the age of 64. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Enrique Rodriguez; mother, Rosa Duverney; and brother, Henry Rodriguez.

Among those left to cherish Dagoberto's memory are his son, Martin Rodriguez; sisters, Esperanza Duverney, Rosie (Arturo) Adame, Isabel (Carlos) Nava, and Matty (Narcisco) Salinas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive condolences on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary and funeral liturgy to be recited at 12:30 PM. Cremation will follow.

Condolences for the family of Mr. Rodriguez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 3 to June 10, 2019
